wrestling / News

Michelle McCool Appearing on The Last Ride: Post-Mortem Tonight

May 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Last Ride- Post-Mortem, Michelle McCool

– WWE has announced that The Undertaker’s wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, will be appearing on The Last Ride: Post-Mortem special tonight on the WWE Network. Fans will be able to send in their questions to her through the WWE Network tweet below.

Undertaker: The Last Ride, Chapter 2: The Redemption debuts later tonight on the WWE Network at 8:00 pm EST. The Post-Mortem show will be available on the WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Michelle McCool, The Undertaker, Undertaker: The Last Ride, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading