Michelle McCool Appearing on The Last Ride: Post-Mortem Tonight

– WWE has announced that The Undertaker’s wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, will be appearing on The Last Ride: Post-Mortem special tonight on the WWE Network. Fans will be able to send in their questions to her through the WWE Network tweet below.

Undertaker: The Last Ride, Chapter 2: The Redemption debuts later tonight on the WWE Network at 8:00 pm EST. The Post-Mortem show will be available on the WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.