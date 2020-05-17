wrestling / News
Michelle McCool Appearing on The Last Ride: Post-Mortem Tonight
– WWE has announced that The Undertaker’s wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, will be appearing on The Last Ride: Post-Mortem special tonight on the WWE Network. Fans will be able to send in their questions to her through the WWE Network tweet below.
Undertaker: The Last Ride, Chapter 2: The Redemption debuts later tonight on the WWE Network at 8:00 pm EST. The Post-Mortem show will be available on the WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
TONIGHT: @McCoolMichelleL joins us for a special #TheLastRide: Post-Mortem after Chapter 2 airs on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/2YOTC1ncZB
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2020
We'll be joined by a very special guest this Sunday after Chapter 2 of #TheLastRide airs on @WWENetwork.
Questions for @McCoolMichelleL? Go. 👇 pic.twitter.com/wi7SO20cRd
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 15, 2020
