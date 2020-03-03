Michelle McCool Calls Out WWE for Snub in Women’s History Month Gallery

– Former WWE women’s champion Michelle McCool commented on a WWE gallery that was released in celebration of Women’s History Month on her Twitter account. The gallery featured 45 women Superstars who have become WWE or NXT champion. One who was not featured on the list was Michelle McCool, who took exception to that list. In her WWE career, McCool was a two-time Divas champion and a two-time women’s champion. She also the 2010 Slammy Award for Diva of the Year.

McCool initially wrote in response to the gallery, “Real talk-when you’ve put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe (simply b/c I’m the @undertaker wife)have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the ‘women’s revolution’-but WOW-not even top 45! #zerotalent #undertakerswife #laycoolwho #hadtospeak #stillblessed”

She later followed that up with, “For record….not a shot at ANY girl on this list! Respect to all….just felt the urge to speak up & remind all to “know your worth!” Don’t let ANYONE tell you differently! Afterthought? Nobody? NOPE….you ARE WORTHY! #realtalk #stillundertakerswife ??”

