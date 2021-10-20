wrestling / News
Michelle McCool Changes Up Hairstyle (Pic)
October 20, 2021 | Posted by
Michelle McCool has gone full braids, as she revealed in posts on her social media account. McCool posted to her Instagram Stories revealing that she did a full braid look. The pics are no longer available, but you can see one below courtesy of Twitter:
MICHELLE… pic.twitter.com/VrIbKqCR8E
— madison🦋 (@redgehead) October 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Lana Reveals Miro Wouldn’t Let Her Make An Onlyfans Account
- Bruce Prichard On Original Concept For Buried Alive Match At WWE In Your House 11, Pitching Idea To Undertaker & Mankind
- Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction When WWE First Met With Sable, Sid Vicious’ Run With WWE
- MJF Is Keeping His Options Open For When His Contract Expires, Talks AEW & WWE’s Ratings Battle