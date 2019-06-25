wrestling / News
Michelle McCool Likes Tweet on The Undertaker Returning Due to Low Raw Ratings
June 25, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, The Undertaker made a surprise return on last night’s edition of Raw. It set up a tag team match for Extreme Rules that will see Undertaker team up with Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Meanwhile, it appears The Undertaker’s wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, liked a fan tweet that was posted last night noting that WWE was pressing an “Undertaker” button because “WWE RAW RATINGS SUCK.” You can check out the tweet in question that McCool like below.
MICHELLE MCCOOL LIKED MY UNDERTAKER TWEET OMG 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/gBlCjbeEf9
— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) June 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon’s ‘No Wrestling During Commercials’ Edict Caught WWE People By Surprise
- Seth Rollins Continues To Stick By His Tweet Calling WWE The ‘Best Pro Wrestling on the Planet’, Dismisses ‘Idiots With No Clue’
- WWE Planning To Push Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Relationship More, Possible Plans For Mixed Tag Match
- Controversial Details From WWE’s Past Resurface In Linda McMahon’s Trump Administration Vetting Documents