wrestling / News

Michelle McCool Likes Tweet on The Undertaker Returning Due to Low Raw Ratings

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Michelle McCool Undertaker

As previously reported, The Undertaker made a surprise return on last night’s edition of Raw. It set up a tag team match for Extreme Rules that will see Undertaker team up with Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Meanwhile, it appears The Undertaker’s wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, liked a fan tweet that was posted last night noting that WWE was pressing an “Undertaker” button because “WWE RAW RATINGS SUCK.” You can check out the tweet in question that McCool like below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Michelle McCool, RAW, The Undertaker, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading