Michelle McCool Likes Tweet on The Undertaker Returning Due to Low Raw Ratings

– As previously reported, The Undertaker made a surprise return on last night’s edition of Raw. It set up a tag team match for Extreme Rules that will see Undertaker team up with Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Meanwhile, it appears The Undertaker’s wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, liked a fan tweet that was posted last night noting that WWE was pressing an “Undertaker” button because “WWE RAW RATINGS SUCK.” You can check out the tweet in question that McCool like below.

MICHELLE MCCOOL LIKED MY UNDERTAKER TWEET OMG 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/gBlCjbeEf9 — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) June 25, 2019