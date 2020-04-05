wrestling / News
Michelle McCool, Nia Jax, Evil Uno, More React to WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match
We already posted earlier about all the praise from wrestlers for the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match, and more praise continues to roll in…
Thx sis! Some fools gotta learn the hard way🤣#BoneyardMatch https://t.co/2VZSmHUw6u
— $ McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) April 5, 2020
WOW!!!!! That. Was. AH-MAZING!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #BoneyardMatch #Wrestlemania36
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 5, 2020
Evil Uno enjoys cinematic pro wrestling.
— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) April 5, 2020
.@wwe
Thank you for this#BoneyardMatch !!!!#Wrestlemania
— Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) April 5, 2020
OMG, so damn impressive #Wrestlemania36 #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/3Ku8e96sqV
— TAYNARA (@TaynaraContiWWE) April 5, 2020
Aj vs Undertaker was story telling taken to new heights. Respect to everyone involved. #Wrestlemania #Boneyardmatch @AJStylesOrg @WWE
— Robert Roode (@RealRobertRoode) April 5, 2020
