Michelle McCool Remembers Pitching WWE Divas Title

The WWE Divas Championship was instituted as the Smackdown brand’s women’s championship in 2008, and Michelle McCool recalled pitching for the title. McCool appeared on Busted Open Radio recently and during the conversation, they talked about how the title got created. McCool noted that she pitched heavily for the title and that Torrie Wilson was involved as well. You can check out the highlights below:

On fighting for a women’s championship on Smackdown: “You get (an idea) rejected and another one might go to somebody else, and that’s just how it goes. You kind of expected that. When you have that expectation of, not that it’s a great expectation to have, but, ‘we’re probably not going to get this, it’s probably not going to happen.’ Once you have that, you get pleasantly surprised when it does. I never shied away, I would literally lay out the cities we were going to be in, draw out six week storylines, we fought so hard to get a Divas Championship belt, a Divas Championship on SmackDown.”

On the title’s design: “So many people talk about how ugly the belt was, how it was a disgrace. I wouldn’t have cared if it were a garbage can around my waist. (It was) something to fight for. I don’t care if it was a butterfly belt. It never stopped me from fighting. it was discouraging and it was hard and sometimes you do want to throw in the towel, but what is the point? Where would that get you?” she asked.

On how pitched for the title: “I pitched it a lot, a whole lot. Torrie (Wilson) stepped in and helped. I pitched the idea bringing a title to SmackDown and just wouldn’t give up.”

The championship eventually took over as WWE’s primary title when McCool unified it with the Women’s Championship at Night of Champions in a match where she defeated Melina. It was eventually retired in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 when the WWE Women’s Championship replaced it.