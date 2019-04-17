Various News: Michelle McCool Praises MVP’s Intelligence, Cedric Alexander Gets Praise From Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan Says Goodbye To Riott Squad

– In a post on Instagram, Michelle McCool praised MVP’s intelligence and hyped his recent TED Talk “When do I stop being a criminal?”

– After his 205 Live farewell match against Oney Lorcan, Cedric Alexander was praised backstage by the 205 Live roster, as well as Roman Reigns.

.@CedricAlexander may have come up short against @_StarDESTROYER, but he had all the love and support from his #205Live brothers and The #BigDog himself @WWERomanReigns. pic.twitter.com/fEkcTA0C6f — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) April 17, 2019

– In a post on Instagram, Liv Morgan said goodbye to the Riott Squad. She was separated from the group and moved to Smackdown.