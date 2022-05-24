Michelle McCool Reveals Prank Call Led To Her Being Questioned About Murdering The Undertaker

Michelle McCool recalled being involved in a death prank a number of years ago during an appearance on the Wives of Wrestling podcast. She revealed police actually questioned her for murdering her husband The Undertaker with a sledgehammer. Check out what she had to say about the incident (per Fightful):

“I had three cops follow me in the neighborhood once because a 911 call said that I killed my husband with a sledgehammer. Ironically, it was the WrestleMania after he wrestled Triple H. I’m one of those people where, if I’m telling the truth, I feel guilty. I feel like I’m lying if I’m in a pressure situation. I’m coming through the neighborhood, guarded gates, talking to a girlfriend and I’m like, ‘Dang, there’s a cop behind me,’ but I wasn’t speeding. I pull into the house, ‘Crap, there’s three cops, what is going on?’ They’re like, ‘Ma’am, is your husband home?’ ‘Yeah, can you tell me what’s going on?’ ‘No, we just need to make sure your husband is home.’ ‘What is going on?’ We’re walking to the garage, I’m thinking the worst. I go into the garage, into the kitchen, he’s coming out of the show, the further place in the house. I’m yelling, ‘Babe, babe, babe.’ We finally get to the back of the house, he walks out in his towel, there are three cops behind me and he’s like, ‘What is going on?’ They finally told me. Someone called 911 saying I had killed him with a sledgehammer. They let us listen to the call,” she said.