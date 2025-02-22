– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion Michelle McCool spoke about competing in the first-ever women’s Tables Match in WWE. She teamed Layla against Natalya at WWE Survivor Series 2010. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Michelle McCool on competing in WWE’s first-ever women’s Tables Match: “I was proud of that Tables match. It was not only the first, it was fun. Earlier in the day we were walking up the ramp, and I remember somebody saying ‘Surely, the table is fine, it’s gonna break. There’s two of them, right? There’s Layla and Michelle, yeah, no problem.'”

On how the table wouldn’t break: “That sucker did not break. Table would not put us over. They didn’t like us either. So we hit it and I’m like, ‘Oh gosh.’ I look back up and we’re like ‘Nattie climb back up.’ And it couldn’t have turned off better with her going back up for the second time. But yeah, that was a big moment.”

Michelle McCool will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025 during WrestleMania Week in April.