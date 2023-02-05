Michelle McCool Reveals How Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Came About

– During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool discussed her WWE Royal Rumble appearance last weekend. McCool was sitting ringside for the event and then got involved with the women’s Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Michelle McCool on how she wanted to wrestle in Uggs and sweatpants her whole career: “I wish I had done that my entire career. If I could have wrestled in sweats and Uggs my entire career, that would have been perfect. People don’t know, I literally wear Uggs every day. I work out in them, I coach my daughter’s sports in them. I wear them in the dead heat of summer in Texas. I love Uggs. I literally live in them. I didn’t even think about not wrestling in my Uggs.”

On when she got the call for the Royal Rumble: There was a little bit of an uproar on the internet, power to the people, they kept asking if I was going to be there and I was not lying. I was like, ‘Nope. I’ll be there, but I’ll be there with my daughter and watching.’ She loves it, and it’s right down the road, we had planned on going anyway because [Undertakers] show was the night before. I wasn’t lying. ‘They didn’t call me.’ I would have loved to, being in Texas, my home state. It was Thursday night, I got a call, nine days before the Rumble, asking me to wrestle. I couldn’t even get ring gear made. I can’t get in ring shape. It’s a whole different ballgame. You can be in decent shape, but ring shape is different. I can’t get gear made. ‘Just pull out some old ring gear.’ That’s kind of all we have when we come back. ‘Try to make a statement with your ring gear. I can’t get ring gear made, what if I come out of the audience?’ ‘I like that.’ ‘Can I wear my Uggs and sweatpants?’ ‘Yeah.’ Alright, done.”