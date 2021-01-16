Michelle McCool Reveals Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

– Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool announced on her Instagram account yesterday that she tested positive for COVID-19. According to McCool, she tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. She added that she has mild symptoms, and she’s not sure how she caught the virus.

McCool added that she’s the only one in her household who has it at the moment. She’s married to former WWE Superstar The Undertaker, and the two have a daughter together. You can view her Instagram post and read her comments below:

Word round here seems to spread as quickly as this virus ….soooo, thank you to all who have checked on me!!! [hands raised emoji] Not trying to hide it (just been too tired to post). What I thought were my allergies, turned out to be a + COVID test earlier this week! No clue how or where I caught it! Blessed to have mild symptoms…super blessed I’m the only one in our home who has it…. & super, super blessed to have a daughter who made an 8′ long “COVID Communication telephone!” I’d give anything to hug & love on her right now! Y’all stay safe & healthy!#daddyholdingdownthefort #blessed #praying #grateful

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Michelle McCool and hope she gets well soon and recovers quickly.