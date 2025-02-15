– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion Michelle McCool spoke which current WWE Superstars she wishes she could get in the ring with. She specifically named Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi.

Michelle McCool said on the topic (via Fightful), “I would’ve loved to be able to mix it up with Bianca, Naomi, some of the girls I have not been in the ring with. Obviously Charlotte, which a lot of people have asked about.” She continued, “My son still asks, ‘Mommy, why are you on TV?’ I’m like, aw, you’re so sweet. What do you want? He always says Charlotte is me or Gwen Stefani on The Voice.”

As noted, WWE announced that McCool will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. This year’s induction ceremony will be held in April during WrestleMania Week.