Michelle McCool, Sasha Banks, More Share Backstage Photos With The Undertaker After Final Farewell

November 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Undertaker Survivor Series

– At Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series 2020 event, The Undertaker delivered his Final Farewell at the event, seemingly retiring the character from the WWE for good. Following the event, The Undertaker’s wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, and Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair shared some backstage photos with The Undertaker after his farewell moment.

You can view the photos McCool shared of her and Undertaker sharing a touching moment backstage below, along with the photos Banks and Belair shared on Instagram as well.

