Michelle McCool Tells Story Of Her Daughter Fantasy Booking Match At Wrestlemania

During an appearance on The Bump, Michelle McCool told a story about her daughter wanting her to win the Royal Rumble and face Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania. According to McCool, her daughter plans to jump the barricade should the match happens and McCool wins. The former women’s champion will be part of this year’s 30-women Royal Rumble match.

She said: “Yeah, you know, my daughter has a whole storyline planned out. She wants me to win this rumble, go after Charlotte at WrestleMania– we were watching Raw last night [and] she said, ‘Daddy, you know how when Bianca won her match at WrestleMania and her dad jumped the barricade. Do you think Mr. McMahon would stop me if I did the same for mommy?’ So, not only am I focused, but my baby girl’s got my back. We’re in good shape.”