Michelle McCool Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Michelle McCool made an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday, and recently thanked fans for it. She claimed that it was fan messages to WWE that resulted in her getting the call to appear.

She wrote: “Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I love you for it! I’ve never felt so loved Because of y’alls messages to @wwe & @TripleH the last 2 weeks, I got the call…9 days before the Rumble(I wasn’t lying when I told y’all I hadn’t gotten the call yet)”