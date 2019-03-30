Michelle McCool Thinks Women Should Earn Equal Pay For Main Event Matches

– Michelle McCool is very excited for the Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair main eventing WrestleMania and hopes that they earn equal pay to men for it. McCool spoke with TMZ about the situation, and said that she believes the women should earn the same that the men would make for taking the top match on the card.

“You know, I do feel like the women should get paid [the same],” she said. “A main event is a main event whether it’s the guys, the girls, or both of them in some mixed capacity. But I hope they do, and I think they should.”

Asked about the match main eventing the PPV, McCool said, “Gosh you know, it was so cool because when I was wrestling we literally fought tooth and nail to get — I remember my retirement match that Layla and I truly fought for weeks, begging for ten minutes. And that was with our entrances, so maybe a six or eight minute match. So for the girls to now be main eventing, it’s just…it’s beyond words. What I can say is, I think the story has a ton of momentum behind it obviously, I think they’ll deliver and I don’t think it’ll be the last time they main event. Which is super-cool.”

She added about women main eventing, “I was always begging for it, clearly. But I’m glad it did and I think it’s just the WWE Universe, they finally demanded that the girls get the attention they deserve. And so, I think women past, present, future should forever be grateful to our super fans.”

