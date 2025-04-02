wrestling / News
Michin Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed
April 2, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with Michin advancing in a tournament to determine the next top contender. Michin defeated Shayna Baszler with a rollup. She will face Sol Ruca in the next round. The winner faces champion Candice LeRae.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
It’s @QoSBaszler vs. Michin for a spot in the Semifinals! Who will move one step closer to challenging @CandiceLeRae for the #WWESpeed Championship? 👏 pic.twitter.com/YqiAE2pCHm
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2025
