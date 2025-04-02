Michin Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with Michin advancing in a tournament to determine the next top contender. Michin defeated Shayna Baszler with a rollup. She will face Sol Ruca in the next round. The winner faces champion Candice LeRae.

