– During a recent interview with The Speakeezy Podcast, WWE Superstar Michin discussed developing her character. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Michin on what went into developing my character: “That’s a great question because I don’t even know my character. I’m really bad with… I can wrestle my ass off, but I know that my biggest hindrance is I have a problem connecting with the crowd because I’m still trying to figure out what my character is. In NXT, I was the gangster hood rat chick. But in wrestling, you want to have you just accelerated times a hundred. So they really wanted that character, and I just dove right into it, whereas now, I’m a gamer.”

On wanting to chill at home: “I just want to go home and hang out with my dogs. I’m very low-key and chill. It’s just so hard to tell it for the casual fans. People that watch us on stream or watches our YouTube will know that, but someone that is just getting into wrestling, just flipping it on, they’re not gonna know who I am. Tiffany [Stratton], she is the Paris Hilton of WWE. Blonde, rich, pretty, very prissy. You got Rhea [Ripley], who’s the goth chick, and me and a lot of us are gamers too. There’s other gamers here. I’m still trying to figure out who I am,” Michin said.

On how it’s difficult to be vulnerable with the crowd: “It’s hard for me to be vulnerable to the crowd because, especially on social media, they’re so mean. It’s like, I don’t want to show them all of me because then they’re just gonna twist it and say some dumb shit and it’s just gonna piss me off. So I’m working to navigate that right now. But the more I’m working on TV helps. [I’m] getting my face out there and I’m getting more comfortable [with] wrestling on TV.”