– During an interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, WWE Superstar Michin discussed meeting WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event earlier this month. Michin said on Ventura (via Fightful) “Jesse was hilarious. I remember meeting him, I was in the makeup chair, and he came up to me, shook my hand, and he’s like, ‘I think I need to get my makeup done too.’ ‘I think you’re right. We can add some foundation.’ We immediately started joking with each other left and right. I was like, ‘Man, I feel like I’ve known these people my whole life.’”

The event saw Michin compete against Chelsea Green in the tournament finals for the WWE Women’s United States Champion. Green defeated her in the matchup to become the inaugural champion.