Michin Explains The Importance Of United States Title For WWE Women’s Division

In an interview with Going Ringside (per Wrestling Inc), Michin spoke about the WWE Women’s United States Title tournament.

Michin fell short to Chelsea Green in the finals at Saturday night’s Main Event. Here are the highlights:

On the importance of the title: “I think that it’s great for women’s wrestling, especially now because there’s so many talented women,” Michin explained. “There’s a lot of us that we either don’t have time or there’s no place for us on the top end just yet. So at least now we have something to focus on and something to chase and something to showcase during the show. … this is only positive for us.”

On her belief she will hold gold in 2025: “This year, 2024, was a year of recognition for people to know what I can do and to bring in new eyes,” Michin said. “Next year, 2025, is going to be the year of redemption. I was so close to that Women’s U.S. Championship that I could taste it. I’m not going to stop until I get it.”