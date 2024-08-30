Michin Hoping To Win A WWE Title In 2025

In an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture (via Fightful), Michin said that she was hoping to win WWE gold next year, even if it’s a tag title or a new midcard title. She has her chance to win something tonight, as she will challenge Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s title on tonight’s Smackdown.

She said: “I think I’ve already accomplished the majority of it, which is to show people who I am and to have people realize that I can do this and I know what I’m doing. I guess, for 2025, whether it’s the tag titles, maybe a new midcard title, hopefully, I don’t know. Anything, I would just love to finally say that I won a championship in WWE. Hopefully. That’s the next goal.“