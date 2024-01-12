Michin Reflects On Facing IYO SKY On Smackdown, What She Learned From It

Michin battled IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship on last week’s Smackdown, and she discussed stepping into the ring with SKY on The Bump. Michin was unable to capture the Women’s Championship in the match, but she received a number of accolades for the match and she spoke on Wednesday’s show about what she learned from the bout and more. You can see some highlights from her discussion below, courtesy of Fightful:

On what she learned from the match: “That it is just the beginning. I still have it in me, and I’m ready for more.”

On how she approached the bout: “I’ve known IYO for so long, and I respect her so much that I knew this was not gonna be easy. So I had to bring my A-game. I had to pick at the brains of Kevin Owens, pick at the brains of AJ Styles. I’m trying to learn from all of the people that I look up to, but also studying all of old IYO matches, and even just in case, Damage CTRL wanted to get involved, having to make sure that I also was prepared for them. But it was just a lot of information that I had to absorb leading up to this match because I knew it was not going to be an easy bout, and it was going to probably be one of the hardest matches of my career thus far.”

On her history with SKY: “When I finally got to meet her back in 2015, sweet, but I knew she wasn’t easy back then, and she still isn’t easy now. But for some reason, every time we get in the ring together, we make this magic, and it just flows so well that even though her first language is Japanese, mine’s English, even though there is a language barrier, we have an understanding that we’re just trying to win. One of us is just trying to win, and that’s the endgame. So at the end of the day, I respect her, and I love her style, but now I need to step my game up to meet her because there’s a reason why she’s at the top, so I just gotta bring my game up too.”