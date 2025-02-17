Michin Says Marijuana Is ‘Kind of Accepted’ In WWE, No Longer Banned

WWE has a list of drugs that are banned in the company, and at one point marijuana used to be one of them. However, in an interview with The Speakeezy podcast (via Post Wrestling), Michin revealed that due to the drug being legal in some areas, that is no longer the case.

She said: “Because it’s (marijuana) more legal, they’ve kind of accepted it. So before, that used to be — marijuana used to be on the drug list and they took that off a couple years ago. So, when I get home on Saturdays, I’ll do that, and just chill out all day and then I get back into the gym on Sunday. Sunday through Wednesday, I work out.“