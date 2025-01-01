In an interview with Casual Conversations with the Classic (via Wrestling Inc), Michin spoke about meeting the Rock backstage at a WWE event and talking to him about how he changed her life. Michin had a wholesome encounter with the former WWE champion who she said was “so sweet”.

She said: “I’m very emotional surprisingly, but when I could get through the tears, I told him like you changed my life, you’re the reason why I started watching wrestling in the first place. He was so sweet. So many people wanted to pull them left, right. They were trying to pull them everywhere, but he took the time to actually take five minutes to listen to me and give me advice. People say to not meet your heroes, but everybody that I always wanted to meet has always been super sweet and respectful. It was just like oh my gosh, I’m a bigger fan now just meeting you. It was really cool.”