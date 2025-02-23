Michin Says Her Momentum Has Been Rising: ‘WrestleMania Is a Possibility’

Michin’s WWE career has been on an upswing in recent months, as she noted in a recent interview. The Smackdown star has been feuding with Chelsea Green over the WWE Women’s United States Championship, and she spoke about the matter on the Speakeezy Podcast when asked if wrestling is still her primary passion.

“Wrestling’s definitely still the passion,” she said (per Fightful). “Everybody that gets into wrestling, their main goal is WrestleMania, right. So I think, for a while, because I was one of the people that they used to kind of help get other people over and to make other people look good, I accepted [that] I’m never gonna have a WrestleMania moment. [I don’t think that] anymore.”

She continued, “I feel like the last year, my momentum has been just shooting up. Even if I’m losing, I’m still wrestling and I’m still constantly on TV. Every opportunity I’m getting, I’m able to create my character, perfect it a little bit more and just getting people to know who I am. I’m in a feud with Chelsea Green for the US Title, and it’s like damn, I would have never thought I’d even be in the picture for a title and here I am. So now I’m like, when I get this US Title, WrestleMania is definitely a possibility. So yeah, feeling good now.”

Michin defeated Green by DQ in a singles match on the January 31st episode of Smackdown just before the Royal Rumble.