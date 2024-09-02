Michin Says Returning to WWE Under Triple H Was An ‘Easy Decision’

In an interview with Metro, Michin explained why returning to work for Triple H in WWE was an ‘easy decision’ after her release in 2021. She eventually returned to WWE in November 2022. Here are highlights:

On returning to WWE to work for Triple H: “Hunter, Triple H, in NXT he felt like a protective father figure. It was like, ‘Oh, well, I know how Hunter has treated us at NXT, and seeing all my friends come back and knowing that he has more control, I feel comfortable and I can fully trust him to not fumble [me].'”

On trusting in his plans: “It may take a month, it may take three months, but it always happens how he explains it. So I have never had a reason to doubt his word. I know that if any direction or idea has come about and is presented to me that it could literally start next week, it could start next month, or could start next year, but I know that at least it’s gonna happen.”

On dealing with an injury: “I’ve been dealing with an issue with my knee. It’s nothing serious, but it happened in my NXT Street Fight with Jaida, the dive into the chairs, I landed on my knees, and my knee got messed up from that. I was still able to work, I was still able to walk. [It’s] almost 100%.”