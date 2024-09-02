Michin Says She Fully Trusted Triple H To Not Fumble Her In Second WWE Run

Michin, aka Mia Yim, spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro for a new interview, where she discussed a wide range of topics, including her WWE return in November 2022, a year after she had been released. Here are the highlights:



On Triple H influencing her return: “It was nice to know that there was someone that at least tried and cared. Hunter, Triple H, in NXT he felt like a protective father figure. It was like, ‘Oh, well, I know how Hunter has treated us at NXT, and seeing all my friends come back and knowing that he has more control, I feel comfortable and I can fully trust him to not fumble [me].'”

On believing in Triple H: “It may take a month, it may take three months, but it always happens how he explains it. So I have never had a reason to doubt his word. I know that if any direction or idea has come about and is presented to me that it could literally start next week, it could start next month, or could start next year, but I know that at least it’s gonna happen.”