– On last night’s WWE SmackDown, Michin picked up a huge win over Piper Niven in a singles bout. She will next face Chelsea Green in a Dumpster Match on next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Michin later spoke with Byron Saxton in a WWE digital exclusive video on the upcoming dumpster bout. She stated the following:

“Almost as excited as I am for you and not just everybody in this arena, but everybody in the world is excited to see me dump Chelsea in that dumpster. Mind you, the first ever women’s dumpster match. Now, Chelsea, we’re moving from your world to mine. Now we go way back. But you have been mocking me, laughing at me, thinking is Kiki haha about me in the trash, when you know exactly who I am. But clearly you forgot. Next week, princess, you will recognize me, and you will remember me as the wrong woman to mess with.”

Michin vs. Chelsea Green in a Dumpster Match goes down on Friday, October 4 on Friday Night SmackDown. The show will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.