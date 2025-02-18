wrestling / News

Michin Sends Presidents’ Day Message to Chelsea Green

February 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Michin WWE Smackdown 11-29-24, Chelsea Green Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on social media, Michin sent a Happy Presidents’ Day message to WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green, also parodying the “I’m tight as f***” meme. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Presidents’ Day to @ImChelseaGreen
@wwe #Smackdown #USWomensChampionship”

She says in the clip, “Her attitude, wack. Her booty, wack. Her security, wack. The way she tests other people, wack. The way she always has to cheat, wack. Me, I’m tight as f***!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chelsea Green, Michin, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading