Michin Sends Presidents’ Day Message to Chelsea Green

– In a post on social media, Michin sent a Happy Presidents’ Day message to WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green, also parodying the “I’m tight as f***” meme. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Presidents’ Day to @ImChelseaGreen

@wwe #Smackdown #USWomensChampionship”

She says in the clip, “Her attitude, wack. Her booty, wack. Her security, wack. The way she tests other people, wack. The way she always has to cheat, wack. Me, I’m tight as f***!”