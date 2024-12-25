– During an interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, WWE Superstar Michin discussed competing in the finals of the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament against Chelsea Green on WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. She also revealed a message she received from Luke Gallows after she beat Tiffany Stratton to secure a spot in the finals. Below are some highlights:

On being through so much with Chelsea Green: “That day, I’m so thankful it was with Chelsea because we’ve been through so much together. I’m just glad it was with her and Piper. Knowing that she was my opponent brought me some sense of calm. Every time we wrestle, we bang out, every time. I trust her that we’re going to have a banger.”

Michin on the message Gallows sent her after her win in the semifinals: “Luke Gallows actually texted me after I beat Tiffany and something he said that will stick with me forever. ‘Win or lose, just know that nobody can take this moment away from you. You made history regardless.’ It was super sweet. I even got a Triple H finger pointing picture. This is awesome.”

Chelsea Green beat Michin in the finals of the tournament earlier this month on Saturday Night’s Main Event to become the inaugural WWE Women’s US Champion. The show was broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.