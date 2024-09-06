Michin Says Stint In NXT Was Helpful For Her Confidence

Michin had a run in NXT over the summer, and she says that the run there helped her deal with some self-doubt she was having. Michin appeared on the brand in May and had a number of matches, which she reflected on during an interview with Denise Salcedo for her Instinct Culture show.

“I’m so thankful being able to go to NXT for a couple of months because I think for a while I was having matches maybe once every two months or three months,” Michin said (per Fightful). “I live in Dallas now, so I’m not close enough to the PC to get the rust off. Going to NXT, it felt like home. This is where I grew up in regard to my WWE career. It felt like I was back. I was able to shed that layer of insecurity and self-doubt. ‘I’m here to wrestle, let’s wrestle.'”

She continued, “We have a whole crop of new girls there. I want to lead them all, teach them whatever I can, and have fun. My mindset going in was to go wrestle and have fun. It was cool to feel comfortable in the ring again so that when I went back to the main roster, ‘Yeah, I’m used to this. I can do this.’ Going to NXT helped me up here [points to mind]. That’s the big thing. Once you get [your mind] right, everything falls into place. It’s nice to snatch the wig off and worry about my character, myself, and not have to worry about the edges. I feel like myself.”

Michin battled Nia Jax for the WwE Women’s Championship on last week’s Smackdown, though she was unable to capture the title.