Michin Vows To Win a Championship In 2025, Talks Possibly Teaming With Jaida Parker

Michin says winning a title is her big goal for 2025. The WWE star recently appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic and talked about her goals for the coming year and more; you can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful and Wrestling Inc):

On her 2025 goal: “Well first off, 2025, I am gonna win a championship. I don’t care what anybody’s gonna say. That’s gonna be my goal for 2025. But to be put in those positions, it actually means a lot to me. In NXT for example, I remember getting to know these girls, and they’re amazing. A majority of them haven’t come from the indies, so they have different backgrounds like gymnastics, soccer, things like that. But to see them wanting to get better and wanting to actually listen to what I have to say so they can get better, it’s like, dang, I feel honored, to say the least.

“I truly feel honored to be put in that position where they’ve never had a Ladder Match before so they don’t certain rules and positions and things like that. It’s like man, okay, if I can leave a lasting impression on helping them, like with Jaida [Parker] for her street fight as well, it’s like let me teach her to do these things because I see a little bit of myself in Jaida as well. But I just feel honored to be that point of contact of, ‘Hey, if you have a question, you can come ask me. I want to help you so you can get better, and you can help the next crop of women.’ So it is really cool.”

On potentially chasing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Parker: “Jaida Parker, I think me and her could really run amuck together.”