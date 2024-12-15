– Michin failed to make history last night at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. She made it to the finals of the tournament for the WWE Women’s United States Championship, but she was unable to defeat Chelsea Green, who won and became the inaugural champion. She later spoke to Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg in a post-match WWE digital exclusive interview video. Below are some highlights:

Michin on her defeat: “Jackie, growing up, my daddy told me I had to work twice as hard to get half of what everybody else has, and that continues to this day. Now Chelsea, you brought your big one today. Yeah, you won the title, but that just means that you have a large target on your back. I promise you, you are going to have to sleep with one eye open. Every time you come into the room, you have to check every single corner because, baby, I am not going to stop until I get that title. I was this close and you think I’m just going to walk away from it? Nah. I’m not done until I get mines. Have a day.”

On if she takes any pride in this moment: “Win or lose, we all to get to be a part of history, right? So we can’t be mad at that. I am not mad at that. I’m gonna be in the history books from here on out. Would’ve been better if I would’ve won, but you know what? That just gives me more drive to go after it and make sure that I am going to be hashtag #AndNew Women’s US Champion.”