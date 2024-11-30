wrestling / News
Michin Advances In Women’s US Championship Tournament On WWE Smackdown
November 29, 2024 | Posted by
Michin became the latest to advance to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s US Championship Tournament on Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Michin defeat Lash Legend and Piper Niven to advance in the tournament after she broke up a pin attempt by Legend and pinned Niven.
Michin will face the winner of Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Elektra Lopez in the semifinals. That match will take place on next week’s show. Chelsea Green will face Bayley in the other semifinal, with the winners competing in the finals at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
