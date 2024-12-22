Michin Working Hard To Have Her Own Wrestlemania Moment

In an interview with the Zaslow Show (via Fightful), Michin spoke about her desire to have a Wrestlemania moment in WWE, which she said she has been actively working towards.

She said: “For a few years, it was like, ‘I’m never going to make it to have a WrestleMania moment,’ and that’s okay. I’m just thankful to be part of it where there are meet and greets and photo ops and even going to the Hall of Fame and going to the show and watching. I will always be a fan. If I can go to Mania for free to watch, count me in. Now, with the IC Title and United States Championship,’Oh my Gosh, I might have a chance to have a match on Mania now. This is a real possibility.’ 2024 has been an amazing year for me. It was just a warm up for 2025. I have a couple more months. If I’m not on Mania this year. Next year is the goal. Now, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure I have that Mania moment because it is within grasp. It’s also being mentally prepared for the long week of activities for Mania. It’s the calm before the storm. Let’s stay focused, stay motivated, and look at the goal. At the end of the day, Mania is the goal.“