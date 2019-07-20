wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Gunning For 24/7 Title at Raw Reunion, Top 10 Scariest Superstar Debuts

July 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley 24/7 Championship

– Mick Foley will be at Raw Reunion, and he has a 24/7 title shot on his mind. Foley, who introduced the title back in May on a Raw segment, posted:

– The latest WWE Top 10 is online, looking at the scariest WWE Superstar debuts including “The Demon” Finn Balor, Gangrel, Papa Shango, and more:

article topics :

Mick Foley, RAW Reunion, WWE Top 10, Jeremy Thomas

