wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Gunning For 24/7 Title at Raw Reunion, Top 10 Scariest Superstar Debuts
July 20, 2019
– Mick Foley will be at Raw Reunion, and he has a 24/7 title shot on his mind. Foley, who introduced the title back in May on a Raw segment, posted:
I’m not coming back to #RAW just for the sake of coming back. I’m coming back to bring my baby home! #RAWReunion pic.twitter.com/5O7Tm5qsgP
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 20, 2019
– The latest WWE Top 10 is online, looking at the scariest WWE Superstar debuts including “The Demon” Finn Balor, Gangrel, Papa Shango, and more:
