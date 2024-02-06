Mick Foley Weighs In On Allegations Against Vince McMahon, Talks Past Work With RAINN

Mick Foley is the latest wrestling star to share his thoughts on the allegations that led to Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE. As you know, McMahon resigned from TKO, the parent company of WWE, following a lawsuit from Janel Grant that accused him of sex trafficking, sexual assault and much more. The lawsuit also named John Laurinaitis as a defendant as well as WWE, which is accused of negligence and attempting to cover up the alleged actions.

Foley reflected on McMahon and the lawsuit on the final episode of Foley is Pod, noting McMahon’s obvious importance to his career and how he reacted to hearing about allegations. You can check out some highlights below:

On his reaction to the lawsuit: “[McMahon’s] belief in me made all the difference in the world, from just being another guy to being one of his main guys during that Attitude Era. You can tell — anyone who’s listened to a single episode knows the great fondness I have for Mr. McMahon. But this is just — I don’t know all the facts. But man, it’s really ugly. I feel very similar, just like that dead inside feeling the way I had in 2007 after the Benoit murders. And man, I just — I hope it doesn’t take away from people’s memories of all the things that Mr. McMahon created, or helped create. I wish he’d really just stepped aside the first time we just heard a little hint of these allegations.”

On his own work with RAINN: “I believe you brought up the RAINN hotline when you were talking with Jeff [Jarrett] and with Eric [Bischoff]. You know, I was a volunteer on the hotline for two years, so I know the great work they do. And if somebody is having a workplace difficulty, or has a a difficulty in their personal life, their family life, or have been the survivor of an assault then RAINN, RAINN.org, is a a great place to go to look for help.

“And one of the big differences they have now that they did not have when I was on the hotline — it’s going back 12, 13 years since I did the hotline. They did not have the means to safely and anonymously have a chat room for survivors, and now they do. And that’s huge, because I did a lot of reading, a lot of studying, and I tried to be the best volunteer I could. But I haven’t been in those shoes. So if if you go to RAINN.org you not only can talk to a trained volunteer, but you can talk amongst other people who may be in the same situation that you are.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Foley Is Pod with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.

If you know someone who is being abused, or if you yourself a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with the National Sexual Assault Hotline.