Mick Foley and Britt Baker Go Back and Forth on Twitter after Foley Calls Thunder Rosa a ‘Hardcore Legend’

October 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley shared a photo of himself with Thunder Rosa, calling her a ‘hardcore legend’, which Britt Baker took exception to.

He wrote: “THUNDER! What a pleasure to meet the true women’s #HardCoreLegend @thunderrosa22 Sorry @RealBrittBaker

Baker simply included a photo of herself bleeding and told Mick to “try again.”

He replied: “Last time I checked, Britt, it was @thunderrosa22 who picked up the W. Maybe a rematch is in order.
@TonyKhan…want to help settle this argument?

Baker said: “So why is my face the one people remember? You lost Hell In A Cell, too. At least I kept my teeth.

