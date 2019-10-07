WWE News: Mick Foley and Corey Graves Defend Hell in a Cell, Recap Video of PPV, Blue Chew Also Criticizes WWE

– After the finish to Hell in a Cell has received criticism from the fans and everyone else from Sean Waltman to Brazzers, both Mick Foley and Corey Graves took to Twitter to defend it.

Foley’s defense wasn’t as strong, as he said the match shouldn’t have ended with a DQ (although WWE later said it was due to ref stoppage), but that it added more layers to The Fiend. Graves seemed combative, and suggested that it ended the way it did because the Draft is set to change everything.

Foley, meanwhile, also had praise for the Hell in a Cell match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. You can see the tweets below.

I just watched @BeckyLynchWWE vs @SashaBanksWWE on @WWENetwork (I got home halfway through PPV) – and the women were just incredible tonight! The creativity was off the chart – and the Becky/Sasha chemistry is that rare intangible that turns great matches into epic encounters. pic.twitter.com/9YNETwU5fU — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 7, 2019

So maybe a #HIAC shouldn’t end in a DQ…but I do love the new layers the match added to #TheFiend character. @WWEBrayWyatt #HIAC https://t.co/broMpVCKzl — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 7, 2019

It’s almost like someone is going to hit the “reset” button…If only there was a reason… 🤔 Oh, wait… — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) October 7, 2019

– WWE has posted the following Hell in a Cell recap video featuring Cathy Kelley:

– Brazzers wasn’t the only one to suggest helping WWE with satisfying finishes, as BlueChew (which offers products with the same ingredients as Viagra) also chimed in.