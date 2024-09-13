wrestling / News
Mick Foley Announced For GCW Dream On
September 12, 2024 | Posted by
Mick Foley is set to appear at GCW Dream On in November. GCW announced on Thursday that the Hardcore Legend will appear on the November 23rd show in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The company announced Kurt Angle for the show on Wednesday.
*AMERICAN DREAM UPDATE*
GCW comes to The American Dream Mall on Saturday, November 23rd!
Just Signed:
WWE Hall of Famer MICK FOLEY returns to GCW on 11/23 at #GCWDream!
Tickets go On Sale Friday at 10AM:https://t.co/CMSP47XJPG
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!
More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HcATSGqYXZ
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 13, 2024