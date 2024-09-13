wrestling / News

Mick Foley Announced For GCW Dream On

September 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley GCW Dream On

Mick Foley is set to appear at GCW Dream On in November. GCW announced on Thursday that the Hardcore Legend will appear on the November 23rd show in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The company announced Kurt Angle for the show on Wednesday.

