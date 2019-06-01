wrestling / News

Various News: Mick Foley Announced For Starrcast III, Don Callis Returning to NJPW, Rock Launches Headphone Brand

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley 20 Years in Hell

– Mick Foley is heading to Chicago for Starrcast III during All Out weekend later this summer. Starrcast announced on Twitter that Foley is the first guest for the convention, which will take place over Labor Day weekend:

– Don Callis noted on Twitter that he will be doing commentary for NJPW at their Dominion shyow on June 9th:

– The Rock has announced that he’s launching his own brand of headphones. The UA True Wireless Flash Project Rock Edition headphones will be available June 7th and are IPX7-rated water and sweat resistant. They have 5 hours of battery life with an additional 20 hours of recharge available in the charging carrying case, and will run $199:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Don Callis, Mick Foley, NJPW, Starrcast III, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading