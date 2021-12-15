Mick Foley Announces Dates For Winter 2022 Tour

Mick Foley has announced several dates for his upcoming Winter 2022 tour, which runs from January 9 to March 10. He sent out the following:

MICK FOLEY WINTER TOUR

realmickfoley.com/events

My 2022 #NiceDayTour will be sweeping through KENTUCKY, MISSOURI, ARKANSAS, OKLAHOMA, KANSAS, IOWA, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA, ALABAMA and LOUISIANA.

LEXINGTON, KY – JANUARY 9

LOUISVILLE, KY – JANUARY 10

BOWLING GREEN, KY – JANUARY 12

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – JANUARY 16

LITTLE ROCK, AR – JANUARY 18

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – JANUARY 19

LAWTON, OK – JANUARY 20

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 23

TULSA, OK – JANUARY 24

NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 8

LAFAYETTE, LA – FEBRUARY 9

BIRMINGHAM, AL – FEBRUARY 11

HUNTSVILLE, AL – FEBRUARY 15

BLOOMINGTON, MN – MARCH 8

OMAHA, NE – MARCH 9

WEST DES MOINES, IA – MARCH 10

Both general admission and VIP tickets are available. The VIP tickets include a post-show meet and greet with photo-op and autograph. I will be telling some of my very favorite stories from my career, as well as doing an interactive Q&A in each city. More dates will be added in the spring. At every stop, I will be doing my very best to make sure you have a nice day!