wrestling / News
Mick Foley Announces Dates For Winter 2022 Tour
Mick Foley has announced several dates for his upcoming Winter 2022 tour, which runs from January 9 to March 10. He sent out the following:
MICK FOLEY WINTER TOUR
realmickfoley.com/events
My 2022 #NiceDayTour will be sweeping through KENTUCKY, MISSOURI, ARKANSAS, OKLAHOMA, KANSAS, IOWA, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA, ALABAMA and LOUISIANA.
LEXINGTON, KY – JANUARY 9
LOUISVILLE, KY – JANUARY 10
BOWLING GREEN, KY – JANUARY 12
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – JANUARY 16
LITTLE ROCK, AR – JANUARY 18
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – JANUARY 19
LAWTON, OK – JANUARY 20
KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 23
TULSA, OK – JANUARY 24
NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 8
LAFAYETTE, LA – FEBRUARY 9
BIRMINGHAM, AL – FEBRUARY 11
HUNTSVILLE, AL – FEBRUARY 15
BLOOMINGTON, MN – MARCH 8
OMAHA, NE – MARCH 9
WEST DES MOINES, IA – MARCH 10
Both general admission and VIP tickets are available. The VIP tickets include a post-show meet and greet with photo-op and autograph. I will be telling some of my very favorite stories from my career, as well as doing an interactive Q&A in each city. More dates will be added in the spring. At every stop, I will be doing my very best to make sure you have a nice day!
More Trending Stories
- Sonya Deville Shoots Down Reports She Had Heat With Ronda Rousey
- Mick Foley On Favorite Of His ‘Three Faces Of Foley’ Characters, WWE Backlash 2004 Match With Randy Orton
- CM Punk & Adam Cole Discuss How AEW’s Roster Allows For Five Years Worth Of Future Matches
- Mike Chioda on Why Shane McMahon Had a Falling Out With Triple H, Shane’s Current Role in WWE