Mick Foley Announces He Is Taking a Break From Twitter Until December

November 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
mick Foley WWE Santa

In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley announced that he will be taking a break from the social media service until December, but that he will be back.

He wrote: “I’m taking a twitter break, and should be back on in December. I might be disabling my account for a while – but I will return. Thanks for all of your support. Please wear a mask and look out for each other – it’s going to be a tough fall and winter.

Mick Foley also took a break from the service earlier this year.

