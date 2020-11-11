wrestling / News
Mick Foley Announces He Is Taking a Break From Twitter Until December
In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley announced that he will be taking a break from the social media service until December, but that he will be back.
He wrote: “I’m taking a twitter break, and should be back on in December. I might be disabling my account for a while – but I will return. Thanks for all of your support. Please wear a mask and look out for each other – it’s going to be a tough fall and winter.”
I’m taking a twitter break, and should be back on in December. I might be disabling my account for a while – but I will return.
Thanks for all of your support. Please wear a mask and look out for each other – it’s going to be a tough fall and winter.
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 10, 2020
Mick Foley also took a break from the service earlier this year.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Released Roster Member
- Backstage Note on Byron Saxton Calling Asuka vs. Nia Jax ‘WrestleMania Main Event Worthy’ on Raw
- Eric Bischoff On Dusty Rhodes Creating WCW Battlebowl, Why The Concept Didn’t Work
- Bruce Prichard On WrestleMania 2 Being Failed Experiment, Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy, Vince McMahon’s Thoughts On Bundy