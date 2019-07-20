Mick Foley Appearing on TLC Show Tonight

– Mick Foley is set to appear on TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress on Saturday night. According to the TV listings, the episode is described as follows:

Jenna and Val from Dancing with the Stars waltz into Kleinfeld to find her dream dress; WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley steps out of the ring to help his friend Heather find a last minute dress after her first dress was ruined.

Foley is set to appear ar Raw Reunion on Monday.