wrestling / News
Mick Foley Appearing on TLC Show Tonight
July 20, 2019 | Posted by
– Mick Foley is set to appear on TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress on Saturday night. According to the TV listings, the episode is described as follows:
Jenna and Val from Dancing with the Stars waltz into Kleinfeld to find her dream dress; WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley steps out of the ring to help his friend Heather find a last minute dress after her first dress was ruined.
Foley is set to appear ar Raw Reunion on Monday.
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Says The Wild Card Rule ‘Muddled Things Up,’ Talks Bray Wyatt’s Return
- Enzo Amore Teases Wrestling Appearance, Says He and Kurt Angle Have a Lot in Common
- Chris Jericho Recalls His WWE Feud With Jon Moxley Being Upstaged By a Potted Plant, Ambrose Destroying His Jacket
- Tyrus’ Lewd Text Messages to Fox Nation Co-Host Revealed