Mick Foley Names Backlash 2004 Match With Randy Orton As Favorite Of His Career

Mick Foley says that his 2004 match with Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2004 has become his favorite of his career. Foley has previously said in his books that his In Your House: Mind Games match with Shawn Michaels had been his favorite match to that point, but he noted in an interview with Wrestling Life Online that the bout with Orton has surpassed it.

“80% of what I laid out that day ended up getting done,” Foley said of the match (per Wrestling Inc). “You could just see that he had a world of potential, and I remember when Sting was the guy for me in ’91, who helped put me on the map, and Undertaker, when I came to WWE in ’96, and I was like, ‘Maybe I can be one of those people for Randy and also do something special while I’m out there.'”

He continued, “This is before I even knew Rock was interested in teaming up at ‘Mania… Then I had the second chance, the main event with Randy in Edmonton, and it was my favorite match of my career.”

Orton picked up the win over Foley in at Backlash in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.