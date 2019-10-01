wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Thinks Banks vs. Lynch Should Headline HIAC, Ronda Rousey Preview Clip for 9-1-1, NBC News Covers Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Charity Event

October 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch Sasha Banks Clash of Champions, Mick Foley

– Well, one wrestling legend is calling for Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch to go on last on Sunday night at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley wrote on Twitter yesterday that he’d like to see Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks headline Hell in a Cell on Sunday. You can read his thoughts on the matter below.

Mick Foley wrote, “Personally, I would like to see @BeckyLynchWWE vs @SashaBanksWWE close/main event the #HIAC PPV. I think they deserve it – and have the potential to create something really special on Sunday. Let me know what you think.”

The Wrap has a preview clip for FOX’s 9-1-1. Rousey is set to appear in a recurring role for the series. You can check out a preview clip for her first appearance below.

NBC News covered Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins recently attending the Global Citizen event to help end world poverty.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Mick Foley, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading