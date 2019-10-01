WWE News: Mick Foley Thinks Banks vs. Lynch Should Headline HIAC, Ronda Rousey Preview Clip for 9-1-1, NBC News Covers Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Charity Event

– Well, one wrestling legend is calling for Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch to go on last on Sunday night at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley wrote on Twitter yesterday that he’d like to see Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks headline Hell in a Cell on Sunday. You can read his thoughts on the matter below.

Mick Foley wrote, “Personally, I would like to see @BeckyLynchWWE vs @SashaBanksWWE close/main event the #HIAC PPV. I think they deserve it – and have the potential to create something really special on Sunday. Let me know what you think.”

– The Wrap has a preview clip for FOX’s 9-1-1. Rousey is set to appear in a recurring role for the series. You can check out a preview clip for her first appearance below.

– NBC News covered Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins recently attending the Global Citizen event to help end world poverty.