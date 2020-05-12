wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Shares Heartwarming Story About Becky Lynch, Extra Scene From Undertaker: The Last Ride
– Mick Foley took to Facebook today to share stories about Becky Lynch following her announcement yesterday that she is pregnant and relinquishing the RAW Women’s TItle to Asuka. Foley called the news one of the “best things he’s ever seen in pro wrestling” and shared some of the good things Becky has done over the years including making a positive impact on a child named Jackson who was battling cancer (he went on to pass away in May of 2019).
– WWE has released this extra scene from The Undertaker: The Last Ride – Chapter 1, featuring Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Batista, Mick Foley and others discussing the Undertaker’s entrance.
