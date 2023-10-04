Mick Foley Says Becky Lynch Has Wanted Him to Manage Her

Mick Foley doesn’t believe he can offer anyone much help as a manager, though he says Becky Lynch has been interested in having him in that role. On his latest episode of AdFreeShows’ Foley is Pod, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about why he isn’t jumping at the bit to be a manager before noting that the NXT Women’s Champion has expressed her wish for him to manage her a few times.

“I can’t think of anybody offhand,” Foley said when asked if he wanted to manage anyone in AEW (per Fightful). “Because honestly, I don’t think I have much to offer in a managerial role. Do you know who’s always wanted me to do an angle, like from a managerial perspective? Becky Lynch. She’s pointed that out a few times.”

He continued, “I said, ‘Becky, if you can talk to the powers that be, I would,’ but she’s doing really well on her own. So I can’t I can’t think offhand of somebody who could benefit from me standing around ringside as a middle-aged man. So I’m open to ideas though.”

Lynch is set to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Tegan Nox on next week’s Raw, and then if she wins that will move on to defend against Lyra Valkyria at NXT Halloween Havoc night one.