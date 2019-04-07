WWE News: Mick Foley Supports Becky Lynch in WrestleMania Main Event, Edge Congratulates Hawkins & Ryder on Title Win

– Mick Foley is a Becky Lynch supporter in tonight’s WrestleMania 35 main event. Foley posted to Twitter noting that he stands “for The Man” and wished all three competitors in the WrestleMania 35 main event good luck:

I STAND FOR THE MAN!

Wishing Becky, Charlotte and Ronda the very best as they make history tonight. I just hope everyone at MetLife Stadium can keep the energy high enough to turn a great match into a match for the ages.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/6lcdqj9qfS — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 7, 2019

– Edge posted to Twitter congratulating Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder on their big WrestleMania win. Hawkins and Ryder defeated The Revival in order to win the Raw Tag Team Championships. The duo were Edge’s “Edgeheads” in the early days of their WWE careers: