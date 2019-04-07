wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Supports Becky Lynch in WrestleMania Main Event, Edge Congratulates Hawkins & Ryder on Title Win

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley 20 Years in Hell

– Mick Foley is a Becky Lynch supporter in tonight’s WrestleMania 35 main event. Foley posted to Twitter noting that he stands “for The Man” and wished all three competitors in the WrestleMania 35 main event good luck:

– Edge posted to Twitter congratulating Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder on their big WrestleMania win. Hawkins and Ryder defeated The Revival in order to win the Raw Tag Team Championships. The duo were Edge’s “Edgeheads” in the early days of their WWE careers:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Curt Hawkins, Edge, Mick Foley, Zack Ryder, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading