Mick Foley Believes Social Media Would Have Diminished Hell In A Cell’s Legacy

Mick Foley reflected on his legendary Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker at WWE King of the Ring 1998, noting its mythical status was aided by the lack of social media.

During an interview with D-Von Dudley, Foley explained his view that the match’s legend grew organically in the minds of WWE fans because there was no instantaneous online access to dissect it.

“No one saw this one coming, right? Nobody saw it coming. I think for a few years after this, there was a sense that people were trying to top this, but you could tell that they’re trying to top it. Whereas this was, not only was it completely unexpected, but it grew organically in fans’ minds. There was no social media at that time. I think if it had been on social media, it would have been a big deal for three or four days and then been largely forgotten. So I was lucky that people talked about it.” (per Fightful).